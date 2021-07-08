Now, Penang proposes Sept 1 to convene state assembly

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to reporters during a visit to the City Stadium in George Town July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 8 — Penang has now proposed to convene its state legislative assembly on September 1 and only after the Emergency Proclamation is lifted.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah did not consent to the state’s application to convene the assembly before August.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in a letter dated July 6, allowed the application by the Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri for the legislative assembly to be held after the Emergency Proclamation ends on August 1,” he said in a statement today.

He thanked the Penang governor for obtaining the approval from the Agong.

“So, in line with the approval, the state is proposing that the legislative assembly will convene as normal on September 1 in accordance with the assembly rules,” he said.

He said the state will seek the recommendations of the National Security Council and state health department on Covid-19 standard operating procedures to be implemented throughout the assembly meeting.