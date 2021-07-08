Najib urges formation of interim govt for not more than six months

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the High Court in Kuala Lumpur May 17, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today called for an interim government to be formed for a period of no more than six months.

In his Facebook post today, Najib said the limited term is suitable as it will not be a people-mandated government and should only work to solve the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic before making way for a general election.

“This interim government should have a limited period with clear goals. It cannot exceed 3-6 months because it is also a back door government with a slim majority that is not the people's choice.

“After all, the period for parliament to dissolve itself is only less than two years.

“Umno and BN are not afraid to face the people when the time comes.

“If Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan believe they have strong support from the people and if the current government believes it has performed they need not be afraid to face the public when the time comes,” he posted on his Facebook today.

Najib said the country’s two biggest problems currently are the government’s failure in handling Covid-19 and the people losing confidence in the government following the implementation of various movement control orders and lockdowns.

“The public views PN as an unstable backdoor government with a slim majority built on betrayal and katak (frog) power — not the power from the people,” he said.

“This situation cannot continue. We cannot allow a painful condition to continue without being treated immediately.

“The people and the country will be more damned if this continues for another year or two.”

Najib said this was what led to Umno deciding to withdraw its support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said moving forward, an interim administration with a fixed goal to resolve Covid-19 pandemic is the only option to aid the people and achieve group immunity through vaccination before Parliament is dissolved and the people’s mandate returned to them.

“It is not only the most appropriate step but also the only option for the good of the people and the country in the short and long term,” he said.

In a much-anticipated Umno supreme council meeting last night, Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi announced that the party has withdrawn support for Muhyiddin with immediate effect.