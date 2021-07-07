Perak MB poster issue: Police have recorded Fahmi Reza’s statement

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the statement was taken by the investigating officer from the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, in the presence of Fahmi Reza’s lawyer last week. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TANJUNG MALIM, July 7 — The police have recorded the statement of graphic designer and activist Fahmi Reza regarding a poster of Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad which he recently uploaded on Facebook and Twitter.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the statement was taken by the investigating officer from the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, in the presence of Fahmi Reza’s lawyer last week.

“We will refer to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further instructions,” he said during a press conference at the Muallim District Police Headquarters here today.

On June 17, Perak Umno Youth chief Mohd Ariff Abdul Majid lodged a police report at the Kuala Kangsar District Police Headquarters over the poster which was deemed defamatory and deliberately inciting hatred against the Perak mentri besar.

According to Ariff, the poster was uploaded by Fahmi Reza with the caption, “kita dah bagi makan sardin, jangan gatal nak mintak ayam pulak” (we have fed you with sardine, don’t be greedy for chicken now) which was criticised and condemned by other social media users.

Meanwhile, Mior Faridalathrash said the Perak police would continue to tighten control at the district and state borders to prevent unauthorised movements, especially ahead of the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration next week. — Bernama