Report: Court proposes mediation to settle Apandi’s suit over sacking as AG

On October 13 last year, Mohamed Apandi filed the lawsuit naming Dr Mahathir and the government as the first and second defendants, respectively, and sought a declaration that his dismissal as AG by the former prime minister was unlawful, among other things. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 ― The High Court here has recommended meditation to resolve Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali’s lawsuit against former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the government for his allegedly wrongful termination as the attorney general.

The Malaysiakini news portal reported Mohamed Apandi’s lawyer, Baljit Singh Sidhu, as confirming that the court issued the recommendation to the affected parties via a letter on May 10.

“The mediation is scheduled to be fixed later,” Baljit was quoted as saying.

Earlier today, the matter had gone before the High Court for case management.

Malaysiakini also reported that the recommendation letter encouraged all parties to refer to the Kuala Lumpur Mediation Centre and was signed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court senior registrar, Norhatini Abd Hamid.

In his statement of claim, Mohamed Apandi, who was a Federal Court judge before being appointed as AG in 2015, also sought a declaration that Dr Mahathir committed misfeasance and misconduct in public office, and a declaration that the ex-PM caused and induced the breach of contract between him and the government.

Mohamed Apandi also wanted a declaration that there was a failure of compliance with Article 145 of the Federal Constitution over his service termination and a declaration that his termination as AG was not in accordance with the law and was hence unlawful.

Mohamed Apandi is seeking special damages in the sum of RM2,233,599.36, general damages, exemplary and/or punitive damages, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.

In a statement of defence filed on November 12, last year, both the defendants stated that there was no abuse of power by the first defendant, Dr Mahathir, in the termination of Mohamed Apandi’s service as AG and of his contract as a legal officer.