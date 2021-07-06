Penang city councils warn of fake message touting RM50 Covid-19 vaccines

Vials of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine are seen during a vaccination session at the St. Nicholas Home, Bagan Jermal July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, July 6 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) have warned the public about a message online claiming Covid-19 vaccines were being offered at RM50 through a collaboration between them and Sunway Carnival.

Both MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud and MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the city councils have never collaborated with any party to offer Covid-19 vaccines.

“All Covid-19 vaccines are administered fully under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme by the Health Ministry and Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti),” Rozali said in a statement today.

A message on a collaboration between Sunway Carnival, MBSP and MBPP to offer RM50 Covid-19 vaccines has been confirmed as fake.

He reminded the public not to fall for such messages being circulated and to register for Covid-19 vaccination through MySejahtera.

Over recent days, a message was spread on WhatsApp claiming that Sunway Carnival was collaborating with the MBSP and MBPP to offer Covid-19 vaccines at a price of RM50 for two doses.

The message asked those interested to provide their full names, identity card numbers, contact details, addresses and their health conditions.

Yew advised the public not to share their private information when responding to unverified messages on WhatsApp and urged all to register for Covid-19 vaccination on MySejahtera instead.