Hishammuddin extends condolences to the Philippines over military plane crash

First responders work at the site after a Philippines Air Force Lockheed C-130 plane carrying troops crashed on landing in Patikul, Sulu province, Philippines July 4, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein conveyed his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the Philippine government and its people over the tragic loss of lives in military plane crash on Sunday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families during this difficult time,” he said in his Twitter post on Tuesday.

Hishammuddin also tagged the Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana accounts in his tweet.

According to media reports, 47 soldiers and three civilians on the ground were killed in the incident that occurred in Jolo Island.

Another 49 soldiers were wounded and four civilians on the ground were injured as well.

There were over 80 people on board the C-130 plane when it crashed on Sunday, as it was trying to land and missed the runway. — Bernama