Ahead of July 26 Parliament reopening, Anwar says debates necessary to uphold law, safeguard people’s aspirations

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim noted that the upcoming sitting had been reduced to just five days even as MPs have to grapple with passing several new laws, including those related to the Emergency period. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wondered if debates will take place in the House when Parliament reopens for the first time this year on July 26.

He noted that the upcoming sitting had been reduced to just five days even as MPs have to grapple with passing several new laws, including those related to the Emergency period.

“I feel what is being done is a form of fraud, as there is no indication there will be open debate,” Anwar said in a Facebook video post.

He said the Parliament sitting should be used properly to enact rules for the public’s best interest and not for certain parties to manipulate the stage for their interests.

“We will not take lightly issues pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic, the rakyat’s welfare, and the allocations for the rakyat. We need to stress the basic principle of parliamentary democracy.

“That would be to use the Parliament as the main debating stage to safeguard the Federal Constitution, give voice to the rakyat’s aspirations, and to ensure the country’s administration is legitimate and that it carries out its duties according to the law,” Anwar said.

Yesterday the Prime Minister’s Office announced the government has agreed to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that a Special Third Parliamentary Proceeding of the 14th Term will be held for five days, from July 26 to July 29 and August 2 for the Dewan Rakyat, and from August 3 to August 5 for the Dewan Negara.