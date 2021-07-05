Bersatu Youth Chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal says he will contest Bagan Serai parliamentary seat in GE15

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Youth wing chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, July 5 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Youth wing chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal confirmed that he will contest the Bagan Serai Parliamentary seat in the 15th general election.

The deputy youth and sports minister said that he had the blessing of party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Wan Ahmad also said Bagan Serai’s Bersatu division officially wanted him to represent Perikatan National (PN) as their candidate for the seat.

“I have received the ‘blessings’ without having any obstacles from the division, state and presidential levels for the Parliamentary seat, even though I have not received an official mandate,” he told Utusan Malaysia in an exclusive interview.

Wan Ahmad’s statement is likely to cause friction among his party members as the Parliamentary seat is currently held by his comrade Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

Dr Noor Azmi, who is the deputy health minister, won the seat under Barisan National’s (BN) ticket in the previous general election before joining Bersatu.

On the matter of whether Noor Azmi will be sidelined, Wan Ahmad said that the question should be referred to the party leaders.

“I have no answer to that question, it needs to be asked to the leaders themselves, the Bersatu division, the state level and president,” he said.

Following Wan Ahmad’s statement, the Titiwangsa Parliamentary seat is now likely to be contested by Bersatu Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun who is also the women, family and community development minister.

Previously there was talk that Wan Ahmad was interested in the Titiwangsa constituency.