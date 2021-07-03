Khairy: Upcoming months crucial for Malaysia with efforts to ramp up immunisation as the bulk of vaccine stock arrives

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin says the next next few months will be the most crucial in Malaysia’s journey out of the woods from the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The next few months will be the most crucial in Malaysia’s journey out of the woods from the Covid-19 pandemic, Khairy Jamaluddin said.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Coordinating Minister, through a video update posted on his Twitter feed, explained the country is set to receive more than 12 million doses of vaccines in July alone.

Kini kita di dalam tempoh yang genting buat PICK apabila kapasiti pemberian vaksin ditingkatkan di seluruh negara. Tempoh beberapa bulan yang akan datang akan menentukan kejayaan kita.pic.twitter.com/4qUJl39b2P — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) July 3, 2021

In comparison, he said around eight million doses have been administered since the start of NIP in February this year.

“The next three months will be the busiest and most crucial period of our immunisation program. As I mentioned before, this is when a large part of our vaccine supply will be arriving.

“So this is going to be an extremely busy month for us as we ramp up capacity across the country.

“The next few months are everything, we need to more than ever come together and win together. Let’s do this,” he said in the video.

Khairy included how June saw a daily vaccination average of around 170,000 doses administered per day, surpassing their initial target of 150,000 doses.

“We are vaccinating people at a higher rate daily per capita than the world average. We are now consistently vaccinating 250,000 a day and will target a monthly average of 300,000 a day in July,” he said.

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation reported a 200 per cent increase in vaccination rates, with only 5.9 per cent of the population having received one dose of the vaccine at the end of May.

“That number is now 18 per cent. That’s a 200 per cent increase in June alone,” he said on the percentage of the population with given at least one dose.

Additionally, Khairy added that studies by the relevant agencies are ongoing about whether a third booster vaccine shot is needed by the population, in the face of new and more infectious Covid-19 variants.