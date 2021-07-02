Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee schedules ‘physical’ meeting on July 26

Wong Kah Woh, who is also Ipoh Timur MP, said the decision to hold the meeting is in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s June 28 decree for the parliamentary select committee to check and balance the government. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will meet physically on July 26 in Parliament, its chairman Wong Kah Woh said today.

Wong, who is also Ipoh Timur MP, said the decision to hold the meeting is in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s June 28 decree for the parliamentary select committee to check and balance the government.

“Accordingly, I as the chairman of the 14th Parliamentary PAC will call this committee to convene on July 26 2021, Monday, at 2pm.

“This meeting will be held physically involving all PAC members as well as ex-officio members of this Committee to discuss the schedule of upcoming PAC meetings, especially involving previously pending cases, as well as update the meeting schedule,” he said in a statement.

He added that Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has been informed of the PAC meeting date.

However, he said the PAC is open to change it to a hybrid meeting if it does not violate any of the Standing Orders.

Parliament has yet to reconvene as the country is still operating under an Emergency rule that is set to expire on August 1.

In a separate statement today, de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has agreed to reconvene Parliament before August 1, but did not give a specific date.