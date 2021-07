A view of the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has agreed to reconvene Parliament before August 1.

In a statement today, de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the Perikatan Nasional government has decided on this following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s recent decree on the matter.

“The federal government always upholds the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s views in all matters and this includes the reconvening of Parliament,” he said.

MORE TO COME