Malaysia has recorded more than 6,000 daily cases for four consecutive days, with new infections numbering 6,988 yesterday. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Ministry of Health reported 6,982 new Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours.

This means Malaysia has recorded more than 6,000 daily cases for four consecutive days, with new infections numbering 6,988 yesterday.

In terms of states, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor topped the list once again with 2,907 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (637) and Negri Sembilan (606).

MORE TO COME