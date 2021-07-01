Rawang assemblyman Chua Wei Kiat is new Selangor PKR Youth chief

Chua Wei Kiat was appointed to the post to replace Najwan Halimi who was dropped on Monday. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, July 1 — Rawang assemblyman Chua Wei Kiat has been appointed as the new Selangor Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief, effective yesterday (June 30).

In a statement dated June 30, 2021, AMK secretary Syukri Razab said a new full state AMK committee line-up would be announced by Chua after a discussion process is held with AMK division heads in Selangor.

According to Syukri, the appointment followed a meeting between AMK head Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and Selangor AMK division heads on Tuesday (June 29).

Chua, who is also Selayang AMK head, was appointed to the post to replace Najwan Halimi who was dropped on Monday (June 28).

AMK is the youth wing of PKR, a component of opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan. — Bernama



