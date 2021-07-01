Bukit Aman: Counselling, support should be offered to those experiencing problems

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said a study by the department found that the three main causes of suicide were emotional distress as well as family and financial problems. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Counselling and support should be offerred to those experiencing financial and health issues, depression, family problems and others.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said a study by the department found that the three main causes of suicide were emotional distress as well as family and financial problems.

“A total of 468 suicide cases were recorded nationwide from January to May this year while 609 cases and 631 cases were recorded in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

“From 2019 to May this year, 281 men and 1,427 women had committed suicide. Most of the victims were between 15 and 18 years old (872) while 668 victims were between 19 and 40 years old,” he said in a statement today.

On average, two cases were recorded daily, from 2019 to May 2021, he said.

Abd Jalil said Johor recorded the highest number of cases in 2019 and 2020 at 101 while for this year until May, Selangor had recorded the highest number of cases at 117.

He said based on the trend, all parties, especially the community, should play an important role in preventing suicide.

Meanwhile, United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) Representative to Malaysia and Special Representative to Brunei Darussalam, Dr Rashed Mustafa Sarwar said in a statement that immediate investment was needed to expand mental health services, including systematic and upgraded psychological screening and professional support for young people in schools and communities.

He also said there was an opportunity to build on parenting programmes to ensure that children from vulnerable families received the support and protection they needed at home.

“The prolonged lockdown has deprived young people of the social connections that are so crucial at this time of life. Children have been out of school and have missed out on learning and socialisation milestones.

“Their parents may have lost their jobs, adding to their stress. At the extreme, children may be stuck at home with an abuser.

“Mental health concerns have long been a neglected part of well-being. This is a wake-up call to do more for the mental health of all children in Malaysia and give it the investment it deserves. It has always been a matter of life and death; it is time it is treated as such,” he said. — Bernama

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-76272929 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]