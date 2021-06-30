Selangor launches supplementary Covid-19 vaccine scheme, eyes 165,000 shots daily by August

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari says once the Selangor Vaccination Programme begins, the state is expected to see 135,000 doses administered by the end of July. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The implementation of the Selangor Vaccination Programme (Selvax) by the state government along with additional doses provided by the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply will lead to a projected vaccination rate of 165,000 by August, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said once the programme begins, Selangor is expected to see 135,000 doses administered by the end of July.

“With the Selvax programme, we target an addition to the vaccination capacity reaching 43,500 doses a day,” Amirudin said during a special live-stream presentation.

This will be accomplished through 26 locations which include vaccination centres (PPV) community halls, mobile PPVs, health clinics, and private hospitals around Klang Valley.

“This will also significantly reduce the time needed by 100 days earlier, with a vax target of 80 per cent of Selangor's adult population by this October.

“Based on the available rates, the vaccination process in Selangor is expected to end as early as this December, with a portion of the rakyat in the state to complete their second vaccination dose by February 8 next year,” he said.

MORE TO COME