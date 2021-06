Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Malaysia will receive another 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine donated by the United States on Friday. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Malaysia will receive 1 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines donated by Japan tomorrow, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters today.

Malaysia will receive another 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine donated by the United States on Friday, Khairy said.

Japan has agreed to donate similar amounts of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia also. — Reuters