Khairy: Over 729,000 senior citizens registered under Phase Two yet to receive jab as country enters next stage of Covid-19 immunisation

A senior citizen receives a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at the Ar-Ridzuan Medical Centre in Ipoh June 7, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― Some 729,343 senior citizens remained unvaccinated despite being registered under Phase Two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP), coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin revealed today.

The aforementioned figure was revealed during the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force joint weekly press conference here earlier today.

“As of 29 June, from the 16,742,895 registered under NIP, registrations for Phase Two were recorded at 5,363,387 individuals.

“The total number of elderly registered reached 2,848,431 and the number of those who have received at least one vaccine dose is 2,119,088,” Khairy said.

Apart from the elderly, those with disabilities and suffered from critical medical illnesses also made up part of Phase Two registrants.

This as the country begins shifting in stages under Phase Three of the NIP where seven states nationwide have achieved vaccination rate or provided appointments to more than 80 per cent of their population.

The seven states were Melaka, Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, Penang, Selangor and Sarawak.

Earlier, Khairy revealed that Malaysia will receive one million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines donated by Japan and another one million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine donated by the United States this week.

The shipment from Japan will arrive on Thursday while the shipment from the United States will arrive on Friday.

“The government welcomes and is grateful for the contribution of vaccines from both Japan and the United States.

“These contributions symbolise the concern of both governments and their trust towards the Malaysian government in our fight against Covid-19 and our support in the global immunisation programme to curb the pandemic.

“The vaccine supplies will further intensify the ongoing NIP and subsequently help Malaysia achieve the threshold value as outlined under the National Recovery Plan,” he said.