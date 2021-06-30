Give each household RM1,500 monthly before more fall under poverty line, Anwar tells Putrajaya

Anwar said the financial packages announced by Putrajaya are not effective enough. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― The federal government should provide a direct cash injection of RM1,500 per month to all struggling households or more will risk falling below the poverty line, PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The former finance minister said the financial packages announced by Putrajaya are not effective enough and despite the prolonged movement control order (MCO) the Covid-19 pandemic is continuing to decimate peoples livelihoods.

“I suggest that for as long as this MCO is in effect we cannot make do with periodical one-off aids. What the people need is money to spend, not to repay loans or rent, which is where the current packages announced by the government falls very short.

“What’s needed is a direct cash injection of RM1,500 to households that are suffering so they can buy food and feed their kids. So many people are falling into the poverty line that it’s no more B40 but B60 now,” Anwar said in a virtual press conference.

The MP for Port Dickson said the loan moratorium offered by the government is also not conclusive as even now the extensions are dependent on banks' approval.

The banks should share the people’s burden as, according to Anwar, the inflation rate has peaked at 4.7 per cent in April this year, causing many to have difficulty purchasing essential items.

He also said withdrawing money from the Employees’ Provident Fund will only delay the inevitable and most people only have RM10,000 in savings which won’t last for such a prolonged period amid the MCO.

“Malaysia is the worst country in Asia in tackling the pandemic and this despite a lockdown in effect. We’re slow in getting vaccines and despite what the ministers are saying we are behind the curve when it comes to vaccination.

“A lot of the people becoming poor now are Bumiputeras. In the past you don’t see many of them at the welfare centres but now there are Chinese and Bumi’s asking for rice, sugar and so on. This is how bad the situation is,” he added.