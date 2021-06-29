Selangor MACC nabs three cops over alleged bribery

According to a source, all the male suspects, aged 26 to 31, were arrested at the Selangor MACC office at about 6pm today after being called in to give their statements. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

SHAH ALAM, June 29 — The Selangor branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested three policemen on suspicion of soliciting and accepting a bribe of RM2,000 from an individual to avoid being compounded for violating the movement control order (MCO).

According to a source, all the male suspects, aged 26 to 31, were arrested at the Selangor MACC office at about 6pm today after being called in to give their statements.

“It is understood that the incident occurred when the individual was carrying out work to remove bricks from a crane truck to his sister’s house which was under construction in Shah Alam and was approached by the three suspects on June 25.

“One of the suspects solicited and received the cash from the individual so that the incident would not be reported to the Police Monitoring Officer for issuing of a compound fine ranging from RM20,000 to RM50,000 due to carrying out unauthorised activities during the MCO period,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director, Datuk Alias Salim when contacted confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The trio will be brought to the Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court at 9am tomorrow for a remand application. — Bernama