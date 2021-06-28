Viral video: Cops identify girls involved in assault incident

Petaling Jaya district police chief Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said all the girls would be called to have their statement recorded to facilitate investigations into the case. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Police have identified the girls involved in a video footage of a girl being beaten up by her schoolmate as viraled on social media recently.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said all the girls would be called to have their statement recorded to facilitate investigations into the case.

He said in the incident at a stairway of an apartment in Kelana Jaya, near here, the 12-year-old girl suffered injuries on her head and body after being assaulted by her schoolmate.

“The complainant lodged a police report about the incident at 9.26pm yesterday, claiming that her schoolmate had assaulted her in a fit of a jealousy, upon learning about her relationship with the girl’s foster brother.

“Preliminary investigations found that, one of the assailant’s friends recorded the incident and shared it on several social media platforms,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

He also advised the public against circulating the video of the incident.

The two-minute video clip of the incident which was widely shared on Twitter showed a girl being beaten by another girl at a stairway and witnessed by three others. — Bernama