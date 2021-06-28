Selangor’s Dr Siti again refutes Khairy’s numbers on vaccine supply, but thanks govt for additional doses

A general view of the Covid-19 vaccine at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang June 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Selangor Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud has again refuted numbers from the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) and asserted how there are only about two days’ worth of vaccines left in stock in Selangor.

Dr Siti Mariah, in response to NIP’s Coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin assertion that Selangor were low on vaccine stock, said checks showed that a total of 1,189,350 doses were received by the state as opposed to figure of 1,367,306 mentioned by the Umno minister.

“The total number of doses that have been administered is 954,051. Therefore, the current doses remaining in stock is about 20 per cent, or a total of 235,277 doses.

“This supply is expected to only last for two more days if the (vaccination) process is carried out at full capacity at the vaccination centres (PPV),” she said in a statement today.

Dr Siti said the 73 PPVs in the state, if running at full capacity, can administer a total of 87,616 doses daily, adding how the issue in Selangor is not the number of PPVs available but the stock of vaccines available.

“However, with the current supply, the daily injection rate right now is at 53,037 doses only,” she added.

Health workers administer Covid-19 vaccine doses at the Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang June 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

The Parti Amanah Negara assemblyman did, however, thank the government for some additional 60,000 doses that has been promised to Selangor soon.

“God willing, when coupled with the Selangor Vaccination Programme that is set to be announced by the Mentri Besar soon, we will be able to achieve the target set by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) as mentioned by the coordinating minister, with a 135,000 and 165,000 daily vaccination rate come July and August,” she said.

Dr Siti Mariah yesterday claimed that PPVs in Selangor would have to stop operating from tomorrow if their stock of vaccines is not replenished soon.

In response, Khairy earlier today refuted her claims on the lack of supply, instead questioned Selangor’s low vaccine utilisation rate which was supposedly at 76 per cent and below the national average.

Khairy had also doubted Dr Siti Mariah’s claim of Selangor’s daily vaccine capacity, the former instead asserting how the state can only manage about 40,000 shots daily.