Selangor health exco claims several state PPVs could run out of Covid-19 vaccines in ‘days’

State Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Some vaccination centres (PPV) in Selangor will be forced to stop operations in “days” unless their supply of Covid-19 vaccines was urgently replenished, Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud asserted this morning.

The Selangor Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman made the assertion on Twitter in apparent response to National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin saying otherwise yesterday.

“In just a few days, several PPVs in Selangor will be out of vaccines and be forced to cease operations if Selangor does not receive new vaccine supplies.

“Discriminate (against) Selangor, (the) whole country will suffer. You answer to Allah, honourable minister,” the Seri Serdang assemblyman said.

She also tagged the Twitter accounts of Khairy, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Public Health Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

People receive their pre-treatment consultation before getting their Covid-19 vaccine jab, at the mega vaccination centre located at UiTM in Puncak Alam June 7, 2021.

Yesterday, Khairy denied that there was a vaccine shortage in Selangor, saying the state’s problem was instead one of vaccination capacity.

The minister said the state was only able to vaccinate between 20,000 and 50,000 people daily when it should have the capacity for at least 100,000.

While Khairy conceded that some PPVs in the country have exhausted their vaccine supplies, he insisted that these incidents were isolated.

Such problems would also be resolved next month once Malaysia begins receiving more vaccine deliveries, he said.