Melaka police fine woman RM5,000 for crossing district without permission

MELAKA, June 27 — Police have clarified that a woman who was arrested at a roadblock in Melaka Tengah district on June 13 was compounded RM5,000 for making inter-district travel without a valid reason.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the 40-year-old woman was nabbed at about 11.30am at the Jalan Angkasa Nuri roadblock in Batu Berendam, about eight kilometres from her home in Taman Desa Idaman in Pekan Durian Tunggal.

“When questioned, the woman said her purpose of crossing district borders was to go to her elder sister’s house in Taman Merdeka without saying she was heading to Econsave to buy daily essentials, which are available in Pekan Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah,” he said in a statement today.

For this, she was issued a compound notice under Regulation 4 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021 for crossing district borders without valid documents and reason.

Earlier, there was a viral video clip uploaded by Kota Melaka Member of Parliament Khoo Poay Tiong on the portal of a Chinese daily which criticised police for compounding a woman from Taman Desa Idaman in Durian Tunggal for going to Econsave in Taman Angkasa Nuri for shopping. — Bernama