Minister: RM198.67m approved under Penjana’s microcredit financing scheme

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee speaking at the Srikanda Muda Programme in Kuala Lumpur, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

BELURAN, June 26 — A total RM198.67 million in financing has been approved under the Agrobank Microcredit Financing Scheme through the allocation of the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) as of June 16 to help agricultural entrepreneurs impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said 15,612 small and medium enterprise and agricultural entrepreneurs had received financing from the overall RM350 million allocated to the microcredit scheme.

“The government always places special emphasis on food security to ensure the guarantee and sustainability of the country’s food supply.

“The government is on the right track to move out of the Covid-19 pandemic to the normal daily life as outlined in the National Recovery Plan but its success needs the co-operation and support of everyone,” he said.

He told reporters this after handing over food baskets to 200 household heads in Kampung Maidan, Sugut near here, today.

Ronald, who is the Beluran Member of Parliament, said this was part of the 16,000 food baskets which are being distributed by the Beluran Parliamentary Office in the constituency during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) 3.0. — Bernama