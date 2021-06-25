MCMC says over 15,000 have registered for Covid-19 jabs at community internet centres in Malaysia

A man gets a Covid-19 vaccination at the Universiti Teknologi Mara in Shah Alam, June 23, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — A total of 15,327 people have so far sought help at 873 Community Internet Centres (PIKs) nationwide to register for the Covid-19 vaccine as of June 20.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement today said the initiative was to raise awareness and encourage vaccination registration through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

“The initiative implemented continuously by MCMC has seen a positive impact on Malaysians in disseminating the message of registration and the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Therefore, MCMC will continue to establish strategic collaborations with various parties to mobilise PICK to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination through mass media coverage,” the statement read.

MCMC said PIKs were mobilised to help the public, especially senior citizens who face difficulties registering as vaccine recipients through the MySejahtera application and have poor internet access.

In addition, a total of 71,871 public service announcements were aired by television stations, private radios, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) to the public from March to May this year.

The statement added the collaboration between MCMC and the Strategic Communication Division of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) as the main focus centre enables important government materials and messages to be conveyed to private television and radio stations.

MCMC said 21 types of announcements on vaccination were sent to 44 million customers of telecommunication companies via short messaging services (SMS).

MCMC also collaborates with other parties such as the National Security Council (MKN), Health Ministry and 14 telecommunication service providers to disseminate awareness messages on vaccination through SMS and other social medial platforms widely throughout the nation. — Bernama