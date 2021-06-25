KL police arrest six, seize drugs worth over RM100,000

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy head Supt Mohd Shokri Abdullah said four men and two women, aged between 25 and 36, were nabbed in raids at three different locations namely in Sri Hartamas, Cheras and Ampang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Police arrested six individuals and seized drugs estimated to be worth over RM100,000, in raids around the Klang Valley on Monday and Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy head Supt Mohd Shokri Abdullah said four men and two women, aged between 25 and 36, were nabbed in raids at three different locations namely in Sri Hartamas, Cheras and Ampang here.

He said police confiscated heroin weighing 2.82 kilogramme (kg), marijuana (1.23 kg), MDMA powder (ecstasy) (53 grams), methamphetamine (34 grams), 1,870 Erimin 5 pills and 206 ecstasy pills, besides two Volkswagens and a Perodua Myvi as well as RM11,460 in cash and a gold necklace worth RM4,400.

He said the drug dealing gangs were believed to be active in the past three months around the Klang Valley and the suspects had been renting several premises worth RM1,500 to RM1,800 per month to store the drugs.

Mohd Shokri said urine tests showed four suspects were drug positive and two of them have previous criminal records.

“All suspects are under remand from June 22 to 28 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in statement today.

He said drugs seized could be supplied to 5,189 drug addicts. — Bernama