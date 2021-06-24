PJ police tracking down man suspected of sexually assaulting two boys under age of 10 at Section 19 apartment

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the suspect aged 26 is thin, about 168cm in height, has short hair with dark skin, but his nationality is not unclear. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Police are tracking down a man believed to have sexually assaulted two children under 10 years old at an apartment in Section 19, Petaling Jaya here Monday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the suspect aged 26 is thin, about 168 centimetres in height, has short hair with dark skin, but his nationality is not unclear.

He said police received a report from a 40-year-old local woman after her two sons aged eight and nine told her of the incident.

“Initial investigation found the incident occurred when the two victims were taking the stairs to sell kuih in their residential area, when they were approached by a man in his 20s who pulled them aside and carried out obsence acts on both of them.

“Following that, the two frightened boys ran home crying. The case is being investigated under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences against Children Act 2017,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said police are seeking the cooperation of members of the public and those with information on the incident or the man could contact the investigating officer Insp M. Naresh Kumar at 016-9757113. — Bernama