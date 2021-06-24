In Kuching, two in remand to assist MACC probe over false claims for supply of durian saplings

The two suspects leave the courtroom after they were ordered to be remanded until Monday. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, June 24 — Two men were today remanded until Monday (June 28) to assist with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into false claims involving the supply of durian saplings.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar issued the five-day remand order against the suspects aged 46 and 57.

According to MACC sources, one of the suspects, a project manager of a private company in Kota Samarahan allegedly made false claims to a government body on the supply and delivery of 28,805 Musang King durian saplings.

The other suspect, an assistant agriculture officer, is believed to have handled the documents for the RM999,973.50 project, which was carried out in the Lambir constituency.

The incident took place in December 2019 when the durian saplings were not fully delivered despite full payments being made for the claims.

The investigation is being carried out under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The project manager was represented by lawyer Andy Tan while the other suspect was unrepresented by counsel. — Borneo Post Online