‘Proud to serve’: Young MyVac volunteers see job as duty to Malaysia in tackling Covid-19

People wait in line to receive their AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Vaccine Delivery Centre located at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre May 29, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVac) initiative has gained a foothold among young people as seen from the number of people who have registered and expressed their hope to help the country achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.

Mohammad Syafiq Ridzwan Jamaluddin, 33, a Universiti Putra Malaysia Master of Science student in Youth Development said, he registered with MyVac last May after his friends informed him about it.

Syafiq Ridzwan, who is currently stationed at the Mines International Convention and Exhibition Centre (MIECC) mega vaccination centre (PPV) in Seri Kembangan, said he became a volunteer to be together in the fight against Covid-19.

“This is not a big sacrifice, at least I am doing my bit to help the country. Besides, my house is nearby Mines PPV, so it is not a problem,” he told Bernama.

In addition Syafiq Ridzwan said among others, his duty at the PPV was to inform the benefits of vaccination as well as highlight facts to convince the elderly group that the vaccine is safe.

Meanwhile, Fauzana Bakri, a Selangor State Youth Council activist said, she was proud to be given the opportunity to serve as a MyVac volunteer as it allows her to do her part in helping the country tackle the pandemic, although she is not a frontline worker.

Fauzana, 36, said MyVac volunteers are able to assist in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme process at every PPV, giving them the chance to serve the nation.

Recounting her experience working at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) PPV on the third day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year, she said lots of patience is required in dealing with individuals from different walks of life.

“Some came with smiles and thanked us to show their appreciation on our willingness to work during the festive season from morning to night, although they (vaccine recipients) too had to wait in long queues and there were the unfriendly ones who were full of complaints.

“Yes we have to keep our cool for the good of all and I am thankful to those who gave us words of encouragement and brought us gifts,” she said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (Rela) member Mohd Sapari Suaim, 28, registered with MyVac because it has been his desire to serve the people and country. However his application submitted on June 15 is yet to be approved.

For self-employed, Muhammad Syazdanial Abu Yazid, 27, he gained valuable experience during his 30-day stint at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) PPV in Shah Alam.

“I also had to learn some keywords in the various languages to facilitate interaction with the vaccine recipients. It was a good experience as I learned how to overcome problems and take control of any situation.

“My advice to youths out there, take this opportunity to serve the people and country and take up the challenge of being frontliners. Less talk, more action and I always believe things will come easy for us if we make things easier for others,” he said.

Launched in March this year, MyVac is an initiative established by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in collaboration with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) and Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) to help expedite and see to the smooth running of the vaccination process.

On June 19, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said some 80,000 individuals have registered to participate in the MyVac initiative nationwide, since registration for the first phase of the vaccination programme opened in March.

According to Reezal Merican, of the total, 4,500 MyVac volunteers under the ministry had been assigned to 332 PPVs, while the rest were waiting for more PPVs to be opened.

He added that more MyVac volunteers would be needed to help the government as more PPVs would soon be opened in rural areas including in Orang Asli settlements. — Bernama