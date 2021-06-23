In Penang, cleaner arrested after high-speed car chase that left pedestrian dead charged with murder, drug possession

A man is charged with murder, two counts of drug offences and one count of obstructing civil servants from discharging their duty. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, June 23 — A 46-year-old cleaner, who was arrested after a dramatic car chase that saw his vehicle shot at a few times last week, was charged with murder, two counts of drug offences and one count of obstructing civil servants from discharging their duty.

Mohamad Adlin Abd Rahman, represented by R. Puran, claimed trial to all charges against him.

He was first brought before Magistrate R. Manomani where he charged with the murder of 61-year-old Teoh Kar Hin sometime between 6.45am and 6.50am on June 15 on Jalan Perak.

Charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, the offence carries a death sentence upon conviction so no plea was recorded.

He was then charged with obstructing four policemen from discharging their duties at the traffic lights of Jalan Perak and Jalan P. Ramlee up to Jalan Batu Uban 2.

Charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code, he faces a jail term of up to two years, or a fine of up to RM10,000, or both.

Finally, he also faced a charge of self-administering methamphetamines on the same day and time, an offence under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which is punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act.

This section carries a fine of not more than RM5,000, or jail of not more than two years upon conviction.

Magistrate Manomani set the case for mention on August 12, pending a post-mortem report, chemists' report and document submissions.

No bail was offered to Mohamad Adlin as murder is a non-bailable offence.

He was then brought before Sessions Court judge Norsalha Hamzah where he was charged with drug possession under Section 39 A (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The Section carries a jail sentence of five years up to a life sentence and whipping of no less than 10 lashes, upon conviction.

He allegedly had in his possession heroin weighing 12.5g when he was arrested at about 7.20am on June 15 on Jalan Batu Uban 2 in Gelugor.

The case was also set for mention on August 12.

Last week, a routine check by a police patrol car at Perak Road led to Mohamad Adlin allegedly speeding off before ramming into a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

He then drove towards Jalan Batu Uban, about 6km away, where he was finally captured after policemen shot at his car tyres.