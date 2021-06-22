No wheat flour price increase from July 1, says minister

According to Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, the price of subsidised wheat flour remained as fixed by the government at RM1.35 per 1 kilogramme (kg) packet. — Picture courtesy of tataks/IStock.com

PUTRAJAYA, June 22 — Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has denied that the price of wheat flour will increase from July 1.

He said so far, no approval has been given to any manufacturer to raise the price of wheat flour.

“No price increase for subsidised wheat flour,” he said in a statement today.

According to Nanta, the price of subsidised wheat flour remained as fixed by the government at RM1.35 per 1 kilogramme (kg) packet.

Several posts claiming a price hike from July 1 have gone viral on social media for the past several weeks.

Nanta said his ministry had received an application from a manufacturer to raise the price of non-subsidised wheat flour for the 1kg and 25kg packs.

He said based on the manufacturing licence special conditions under the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, all flour manufacturers must obtain permission from the Controller of Supplies before raising the price of wheat flour.

“As of now, no approval has been given to any manufacturer to increase the wheat flour price,” he added. — Bernama