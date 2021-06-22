Despite dispute, JB Bersatu women’s wing leaders who quit pledge not to sabotage party

Outgoing Johor Baru Bersatu permanent Srikandi chairman Masazlina Bachok and seven of her wing members resigned en masse from the party after claims of leadership interference. — Picture courtesy of Masazlina Bachok

JOHOR BARU, June 22 — The leaders of Johor Baru Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Srikandi women’s wing leaders, who resigned from their posts on Sunday, today pledged their support as members and said they will not sabotage the party.

In a joint statement, the Johor Baru Bersatu division’s Srikandi permanent chairman, deputy chairman and 10 committee members said that they still support the party’s leadership helmed by its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“We are still part of the Johor Baru Srikandi, but we are no longer (hold posts) in the Srikandi committee.

“We pledge to continue in shouldering and carrying out our duties in strengthening the party machinery, especially for the Srikandi wing.

“We want to stress that there are no elements of us sabotaging the party and also the party’s Johor Baru division’s Srikandi chief,” read the statement issued here tonight.

The statement was signed by the Johor Baru division’s outgoing Srikandi permanent chairman Masazlina Bachok and her deputy Khairunnisah Ali.

The committee members include, Ungku Hidayah Ungku Rosli, Ruziah Masoki, Zaidah Assim, Noriha Mohd Noh, Sabariah Samri and Nurdina Mohd Noh.

Yesterday, it was reported that the mass resignation of the Johor Baru Bersatu Srikandi wing leaders had put the division in crisis mode.

On the same day, Johor Bersatu deputy chairman Md Nasir Hashim said the division’s Srikandi wing will not be dissolved following their mass resignations.

However, he said a replacement committee will be set-up in the near future.

Malay Mail learnt that the reason for their resignations was the lack of transparency and interference in the division’s wing affairs by the Johor Baru Srikandi chief Datuk Azlinda Abdul Latif.

According to the wing leaders, Azlinda, who is also the prime minister’s political secretary, was allegedly careless when looking into problems and treated many matters in a trivial manner.

There are also claims that she is biased in her leadership and the grassroots’ voices have received less attention within the division.

The Johor Bersatu Srikandi wing and also the Johor Baru Bersatu division have been plagued by leadership issues since early this year.

On May 16, the former Srikandi Muda Johor chief Nur Najihah Abdul Halim rejected her new position in the State Arts and Culture Bureau following the restructuring of Srikandi Muda Johor.

On May 20, Nor Jazreeniza Mad Jaafar and Nur Sofea Ariessa Azizul each announced their resignations as Srikandi Muda Johor information chief and Srikandi Muda Johor bureau treasurer.