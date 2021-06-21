JKJAV: 140,573 Covid-19 shots administered yesterday

A man from the Orang Asli community receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Gombak June 19, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The country’s Covid-19 vaccination rate fell yesterday to 140,573 doses administered, based on data released by the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV) today.

On Twitter, it said that 116,514 people received their first vaccine dose while 24,059 received their second dose required for full vaccination.

The committee also said that as of yesterday, 5,815,575 doses have been administered in the country, including 4,202,601 first doses and 1,612,974 second doses.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has said Malaysia was aiming to reach a daily vaccination rate of 200,000 doses a day by July, followed by 300,000 doses a day by August.

He also announced yesterday that the third phase of the NIP in the Klang Valley would begin today at the National Stadium vaccination centre (PPV) in Bukit Jalil.