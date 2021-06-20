SOP violation: Taiping factory compounded, ordered closed

The rubber glove processing factory was ordered closed until June 27. — Reuters pic

IPOH, June 20 — A rubber glove processing factory in the Kamunting Raya Industrial area in Taiping has been ordered to close immediately and issued a compound notice of RM25,000 for failing to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0.

Taiping District Police chief ACP Osman Mamat said the action was taken through an operation on the premises at 10 am today.

It was carried out by a team of officers and personnel from the Taiping District Police Headquarters Task Force and assisted by the Taiping District Health Office Enforcement Unit.

“Upon inspection, the premises was found to be operating with a workforce capacity of over 60 per cent, thus violating the SOP set by the National Security Council (MKN) for areas under the MCO 3.0.

“Our inspection also found that the owner of the premises had submitted inaccurate information regarding close contacts and exact location of infections to the Taiping District Health Office,” he said in a statement today.

Osman said the premises was ordered to be closed from today until June 27 and action would be taken under Section 18(1)(f) of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and Section 22(b) of the same Act. — Bernama