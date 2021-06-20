Marine police seize contraband cigarettes, liquor at road block in Bintulu

Cigarettes and liquor seized by PPMW5 Bintulu at Bintulu-Tatau coast road. — Borneo Post pic

BINTULU, June 20 — Region 5 Marine Police (PPMW5) here seized various brands of cigarettes and liquor believed to be smuggled worth RM77,257.92 during a check along the Bintulu-Kuala Tatau coastal road on Friday.

According to its commanding officer ASP Ezuandi Bahadin a van driven by a 38-year-old man in a suspicious manner was detained at a road block manned by two of its personnel and three army personnel around 9am.

Ezuandi said upon inspection of the van inspection his men found 100 cartoons of Era Premium cigarettes estimated to be worth RM15,000, 100 cartoons of Era Menthol cigarettes worth RM15,000 and another 150 cartoons of Era Black cigarettes worth RM22,500, 50 cartoons of Guiness Foreign Extra Stout liquor worth RM8,252.64 and 100 cartoons of Tiger Beer worth RM16,505.28.

The owner failed to furnish any documents ownership of the goods from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Bintulu.

He said a police report had been made and the matter will be handed to the police for further action.

This case will be investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Borneo Post