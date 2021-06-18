Rina Harun: PPV catering to the disabled to be opened in Bangi June 21

The disabled receive their Covid-19 jabs at Menara Sime Darby Plantation in Ara Damansara June 4, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Another vaccination centre (PPV) specifically for persons with disabilities (PwD) will be opened in Bangi next week, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said the opening of the PPV at Pusat Latihan Perindustrian dan Pemulihan Bangi on June 21 is to speed up the vaccination process for the group.

“This is an effort undertaken by the government but I call on the private sector to come together to help us (in this vaccination process).

“We have also worked with non-governmental organisations and the private sector to open more PPVs specifically for the disabled,” she told reporters at Kompleks MAB (Malaysian Association for the Blind) PPV, here, today, after inspecting the implementation of vaccinations for the hearing-impaired.

Yesterday, almost 300 individuals who have hearing loss were vaccinated at the PPV and another 200 are expected to receive vaccine shots on the second day of the implementation of vaccination for this group.

Rina said vaccination applications for the those with hearing impairment at the PPV, which started on June 4, had increased from 1,600 to 2,200, as of today.

“The vaccination capacity at PPV has also increased from 200 to 300 people daily. This is a very good development so we can speed up the vaccination of the PwDs,” she added. — Bernama