Cops confirm probe after report lodged against Takiyuddin for alleged incitement with remarks on Agong

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) today has confirmed that an investigation has been launched after a police report was lodged against Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan for alleged incitement with his remarks on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a statement today, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani confirmed the report against the de facto law minister, and said an investigation is being done by the Criminal Investigation Department in the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman.

“If needed, the necessary individuals would be called to facilitate the investigation,” Acryl Sani said, in a short statement.

The IGP however, did not specify the law under which the investigation is being undertaken.

Earlier, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was reported by local media saying anyone who incites the public would be investigated by the authorities.

This comes as a police report was lodged by the Youth wing of Parti Amanah Negara on Monday against Takiyuddin’s remark that the Cabinet would advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on whether or not the current Emergency situation should be extended.

In his report, Shazni reportedly raised concern that Takiyuddin’s statement may incite discontent against the monarch.

Last week, Takiyuddin said that any decision on the duration of the nationwide Emergency would be based on the Cabinet’s advice to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong ahead of the latter’s meeting with the Conference of Rulers.

He also dismissed the possibility of the Agong using his discretion on whether to end the Emergency on August 1 or not.

He added that any decision regarding the Emergency will continue to be based on the law and will take into account all the latest circumstances surrounding public safety and the country’s socio-economic situation.

The Agong and the Conference of Rulers would later issue statements urging the government to not extend the Emergency beyond August 1, and for the Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible.

However in response, Takiyuddin said the Agong did not explicitly mention a date for when Parliament should reopen again.

The Prime Minister’s Office also released a statement saying it has taken note of the Agong’s call and will act accordingly based on the Constitution.