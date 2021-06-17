Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine jabs only after all who have pre-registered get appointments, says Khairy

A nurse administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Bukit Jawi Golf Resort vaccination centre in Penang June 17, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The government expects to begin accepting walk-ins at its vaccinations centres sometime in September this year, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has said.

He detailed how the government would first prioritise vaccinating those who have already signed up for appointments either through NIP’s online portal or the MySejahtera application before opening up to walk-ins.

According to numbers on NIP’s official website, 14.6 million people have already registered for their vaccine appointments, all of whom Khairy said he expects to receive at least one dose by the end of August at the earliest.

“Once we clear the people who have already pre-registered, that means people who are waiting for their appointment, and I think we can clear them hopefully by the end of August or early September, then we can introduce walk-ins.

“That would mean you just go, and show up, get registered and you get vaccinated; you don’t need to register beforehand. But to be fair to those people who have registered, we need to give those appointments out first,” he said.

He said once this batch of pre-registered recipients have received their jabs, then only would the vaccination centres be opened up to walk-ins.

Malaysia has so far administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines to more than 3.6 million people, with 1.4 million more having already received their second shots.





