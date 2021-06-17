CITF approves Covid-19 vaccination for exam-year students, says education minister

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Meru students who are taking the SPM examination return to school amid the movement control order January 20, 2021. CITF has agreed to the Education Ministry’s proposal that students sitting for major examinations this year be given the priority to be vaccinated. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) has agreed to the Education Ministry’s (MOE) proposal that students sitting for major examinations this year be given the priority to be vaccinated.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said this was due to the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency’s (NPRA) approval of the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 and above.

“As for the teachers, over 90,000 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine shot so far. The MOE is always committed to strive for the best,” he said on his Facebook page, today.

Radzi also shared a short video clip in which the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin explained the matter.

Khairy was speaking at a virtual discussion entitled “The Path to Herd Immunity: Up Close with YB Khairy Jamaluddin” organised by The Oxford & Cambridge Society Malaysia yesterday.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said according to the data from MOE, there are 357,000 Form Five students and 47,000 Form Five teachers nationwide.

“Kids who are sitting for public exams really need to get back to school to prepare for the exams. We are working out something with the MOE to focus on exam years first, to inoculate both the teachers and support staffs at schools as well as exam-year students,” he said in the discussion.

The discussion was also uploaded on YouTube. — Bernama