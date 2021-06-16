Petronas welcomes National Recovery Plan to revitalise socio-economic health

A Petronas logo at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 15, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is encouraged by the National Recovery Plan announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as it charts a way forward for the revitalisation of Malaysia’s socio-economic health having long been impacted by the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, the national oil company said it welcomed the plan’s phased approach as Petronas developed appropriate strategies to steer and spur the sectors within the oil and gas industry with more clarity as part of the nation’s efforts to return to normalcy.

“These strategies would include supporting the enablers of Petronas’ core businesses, such as service providers and other related players within the industry’s eco-system,” it said.

It said to ensure that the plan would be a success, Petronas hoped it would be strongly supported by an improved adherence to, and rigorous enforcement of coherent standard operating procedures (SOPs), accompanied by a rapid vaccination roll-out programme.

In this regard, it said Petronas undertook to continuously remind it workforce to fully comply with the SOPs, over and above collaborating closely with the relevant authorities to ensure they are swiftly vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Petronas remains steadfastly committed to upholding its amanah and nurture the resiliency and sustainability of our business, towards ensuring the growth of Malaysia and the well-being of its people,” it added. — Bernama