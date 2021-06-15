Rela denies automatic registration of volunteers, vows to launch internal probe

Members of Rela attend its 46th anniversary celebrations in Serdang March 10, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela) denied today that it was automatically registering Malaysians without their knowledge or consent, after it was discovered yesterday that some were included in its database despite never having signed up.

The issue came to light after some users posted on social media to say that their details were included in Rela’s database, and shared a website for others to also check if they were similarly registered unknowingly.

“Rela wishes to emphasise that allegations regarding the use of an individual’s personal data for their automatic registration as a Rela member without their consent are not true.

“Such actions violate Section 6(1) of the Personal Data Protection Act,” it said in a statement.

The agency also noted that Section 5(1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Act 1964 was amended in 2005; it previously stated that all men between the ages of 18 and 55 were liable to serve with Rela.

MORE TO COME