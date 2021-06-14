Dr Noor Hisham: Twelve out 17 Covid-19 clusters in Malaysia from workplace today

A health worker uses a swab to collect a sample for Covid-19 testing from a man in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA AYAMANY, June 14 — Malaysia recorded 17 Covid-19 clusters today, out of which 12 were traced to the workplace.

Health director- general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that the percentage of workplace related clusters is continuing to increase despite the recent downward trend of new Covid-19 cases.

“Despite the fact that the weekly case trend in Malaysia has shown a decline in the last two weeks, workplace clusters continue to contribute to the increase of new clusters in Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

