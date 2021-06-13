Covid-19: Barricades to be mounted in Labuan during total lockdown, police say

Barbed wire is seen around Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2 in Mukim (sub-district) Ulu Kinta following the implementation of enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 June 6, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

LABUAN, June 13 — Barricades will be erected at various places when the total lockdown in eight localities here kicks in at 12.01am on Tuesday, said Labuan police chief Supt Ahmad Jawila.

He said the barricades would be put in place permanently from June 15 to 28 at the designated spots to prevent traffic and people from moving in and out of the lockdown localities.

“The lockdown in the localities is to enable healthcare personnel to conduct Covid-19 screenings and effectively control the spread of the infection in these areas,” he said at a press conference here today.

The total lockdown involves the town centre (except Financial Park Complex), Kampung Sungai Keling, Simpang Sahari, Kampung Bukit Kalam, water village of Kg Patau-Patau 1 and 2, Taman Perumahan Mutiara Sg. Bedaun, Kampung Layang-Layangan, Kampung Durian Tunjong and Kampung Tanjung Aru.

Ahmad said the barricades would be placed at the Simpang SK 11 Victoria Driving Range (one barricade) and Chinese cemetery routes (three barricades) in Kg Sg Keling, Jalan Bebuloh Simpang Masjid, Taman Mutiara Jalan Belakang Blok M27 and Layangan Phili Homestay.

Other roads with barricades are Jalan Durian Tunjong (next to camp fary land), Jalan Penghulu Tuah to Jalan Mohd Salleh, Jambatan Jalan Tanjung Aru and Simpang Masjid Sirajul Jalan Tanjung Aru.

The roadblocks at Jalan Tun Mustapha and Patau-Patau towards the town will remain, while six route check points (RCP) will be set up in Simpang SK63 Sg Keling; Simpang Sahari, Kg Bukit Kalam; Kedai Ayam Segar Taman Mutiara/Perumahan LDA; roundabout at Kg Layang-Layangan (opposite Layangan Superstore), Simpang Hilltop, Durian Tunjong and Jalan Tanjung Aru (opposite Perumahan Jabatan Laut).

“At least 216 personnel from the police, the armed forces, People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and Labuan Corporation’s enforcement department are tasked with enforcing the stricter movement restrictions order,” Ahmad said.

Meanwhile, Labuan Natural Disaster Management committee chairman Rithuan Ismail said people who live in the non-lockdown localities should continue to adhere to the current enhanced movement control order (EMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP).

“Those staying in the lockdown localities including working adults are barred from going in and out of their houses,” he said.

Rithuan said those working as Covid-19 frontliners are allowed to travel from the lockdown localities.

Labuan recorded 158 new Covid-19 cases today, taking the island’s cumulative infections to 6,042. — Bernama