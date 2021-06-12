Minister: Govt approves RM4.5m for upgrading work on Jeli slopes

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed speaks to members of the media during his visit to the National Food Warehouse site in Sungai Tengi Selatan March 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

JELI, June 12 — The Federal Government has approved an allocation of RM4.5 million for upgrading work on two slopes in Jalan Kampung Berdang-Sungai Rual here which collapsed due to downpours in January.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the collapsed slopes measuring 80 metres (m) and 100m each were at Section 6.2 and Section 4.7.

He said the upgrading work would begin once the movement control order (MCO) or total lockdown ends.

“The Public Works Department has carried out inspections of the two collapsed slopes and a complete report has been prepared,” he told reporters after surveying the areas today.

Elaborating, Mustapa, who is also the Jeli Member of Parliament, hoped that the process to repair the route could be completed as soon as possible as the damage was getting worse.

“In addition, the route is the main road that is being used by nearby residents, especially by 207 Orang Asli families to get to the Jeli city centre. We hope the upgrading process can be fully completed by November,” he added. — Bernama