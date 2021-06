According to Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Malaysia has added 5,793 more Covid-19 patients in the past 24-hour period. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 ― Malaysia has added 5,793 more Covid-19 patients in the past 24-hour period, according to Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Based on the Health director-general’s data, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases was now 652,204.

On Twitter, Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed that Selangor was still the state with the most new cases, with 1,582 recorded today.

Negri Sembilan and Sarawak come second and third, with 618 and 569 cases, respectively.

MORE TO COME