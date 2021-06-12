DCP Mancha Ata takes over as new Sarawak deputy police commissioner

DCP Mancha Ata (right) exchanging documents with Fisol during the ceremony, witnessed by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail (centre). ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, June 12 ― The Sarawak Police Contingent welcomed their new deputy police commissioner DCP Mancha Ata in a simple ceremony yesterday.

Mancha takes over the post from Datuk Fisol Salleh who is on transfer to the Pulau Pinang Police Contingent ― also as the state’s deputy police commissioner.

The ceremony held at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters was witnessed by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

Mancha who hails from Kota Samarahan is former Sarawak GOF Brigade commander.

It is expected that the post of Sarawak GOF Brigade commander will be filled by ACP Saini Bongkek, who is currently Bukit Aman GOF chief assistant director. ― Borneo Post