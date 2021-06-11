Cosmetics entrepreneur, friend remanded in Bangi over alleged sexual grooming

A cosmetics entrepreneur and his friend who were suspected of making obscene and sexual communication involving minors have been remanded for three days at the Bandar Baru Bangi Magistrate’s Court today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — A cosmetics entrepreneur and his friend who were suspected of making obscene and sexual communication involving minors have been remanded for three days at the Bandar Baru Bangi Magistrate’s Court here today.

Sessions Court Judge Effandi Nazila Abdullah, acting as Magistrate, issued the order on the two male suspects in their 20s from today until Sunday (June 13) to assist in the investigation under Sections 12 and 15a of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 2018.

In the remand proceedings, the two suspects were represented by lawyer Nursyafiqah Zamani.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that police received a report from a lecturer of a public university, who had seen the Instagram live session by the two suspected account owners known as ‘safieyillias94’ and ‘pipinatasha’ where they were obscenely dressed.

The incident is said to have happened recently, when the owner of the Instagram account ‘safieyilias94’ held a live broadcast on Instagram with his friend, in the presence of two minors.

Both of them were also seen showing the minors how to use vape devices. — Bernama