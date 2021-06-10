Health Ministry says 60 Covid-19 clusters in country from Aidilfitri, Gawai festivities

Health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test in Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur June 5, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Sixty of Malaysia’s Covid-19 clusters since May have been traced to two major festivals.

Between May 13 and today, the Ministry of Health (MoH) detected 58 clusters from Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. The remaining two clusters were from Gawai celebrations.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of 13,023 who went for screening under the clusters, 3,511 were found positive for Covid-19.

He said 20 people have died from those festive clusters to date; another 11 are currently in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

