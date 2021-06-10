Dr Mahathir arrives at Istana Negara for audience with King

A vehicle ferrying Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is seen arriving at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur June 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air pro-tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived at Istana Negara at 1:59pm today.

He was scheduled to meet Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at 2:30pm today.

He was seen arriving at Gate 2 of Istana Negara, in a silver Proton X70.

Dr Mahathir then exited the palace at 3pm; however, he did not stop to speak to the press who were gathered outside.

The Langkawi MP is expected to conduct an online press conference later this afternoon at 4:30pm.

Earlier today, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong had their respective audience with Sultan Abdullah.

It is widely reported that the King had summoned all key political party leaders for an audience in the coming days, to hear their opinions on the current Covid-19 situation and the state of Emergency, among other matters.