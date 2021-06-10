Borrowers who face loss of income can defer PTPTN loan repayment, says its chief executive

PTPTN chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid said no supporting documents would be required and the deferment would start in the month the application is approved and continued in the following months between June and October. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The three-month deferment of Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional (PTPTN) loan repayment will be given to borrowers who have lost their source of income or their earnings adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The corporation’s chief executive, Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid said no supporting documents would be required and the deferment would start in the month the application is approved and continued in the following months between June and October.

“The approval will be informed via e-mail within three working days. The borrowers are reminded to update or ensure accurate contact details so that information on the deferment approval could reach them,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Yesterday, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad announced that the government agreed to extend the loan repayment deferment period to assist borrowers financially affected by the pandemic so as to reduce their burden.

The same initiative had been implemented by the government for the period of March 19 to December 31, 2020 for all PTPTN loan borrowers and then continued for the period between January and May this year.

Ahmad Dasuki said the deferment application could be made online at www.ptptn.gov.my/penangguhanpkp3.0 from today until August 31, while the unaffected loan borrowers could continue with their loan repayment as usual.

“PTPTN records its appreciation and thanks the borrowers who remain committed to repaying their loans for continuity of the financing for other students in the future,” he added.

For further enquiries, call the PTPTN Careline at 03 - 2193 3000 or go to the PTPTN official portal at www.ptptn.gov.my. — Bernama